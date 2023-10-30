Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC Has $525,000 Stock Position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC increased its stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 33,412.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,681 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,673 shares during the period. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 179.6% in the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 58.0% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. 81.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:LHX opened at $173.40 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $32.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.97, a PEG ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $160.25 and a 12-month high of $250.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $174.26 and its 200 day moving average is $185.13.

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 7.96%. L3Harris Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.26 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 58.61%.

In related news, President Edward J. Zoiss sold 30,000 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total transaction of $2,725,200.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 31,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,899,885.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LHX shares. Raymond James raised L3Harris Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial lowered their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $255.00 to $227.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Friday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $162.00 to $164.00 in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a report on Monday, September 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $193.00 target price for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.06.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

