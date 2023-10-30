Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC Invests $1.61 Million in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 23,120 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,611,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HDB. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,761 shares of the bank’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 57.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,838,182 shares of the bank’s stock worth $296,725,000 after acquiring an additional 1,757,638 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,350 shares of the bank’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,819 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 2,903 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 38,877 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,384,000 after acquiring an additional 2,387 shares during the period. 17.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HDFC Bank Stock Down 0.9 %

HDB stock opened at $56.33 on Monday. HDFC Bank Limited has a 52 week low of $56.15 and a 52 week high of $71.76. The company has a market capitalization of $104.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $60.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of HDFC Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of HDFC Bank in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of HDFC Bank from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of HDFC Bank in a research report on Monday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

HDFC Bank Company Profile

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

