Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC Trims Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC lowered its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 25.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,046 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,764 shares during the period. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PG. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 99,734.1% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 253,081,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,402,583,000 after buying an additional 252,827,976 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 96,526.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,535,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,840,449,000 after buying an additional 38,495,676 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,752,321,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 42.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,386,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,626,080,000 after buying an additional 7,235,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,320,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,717,246,000 after buying an additional 4,959,527 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. DZ Bank upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $174.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. HSBC began coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $179.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.84.

In other news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 1,413 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.97, for a total transaction of $204,842.61. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 26,306 shares in the company, valued at $3,813,580.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 884 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.49, for a total transaction of $136,569.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,073 shares in the company, valued at $1,247,197.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 1,413 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.97, for a total value of $204,842.61. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,813,580.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 111,509 shares of company stock worth $17,247,985 in the last three months. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $147.56 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $347.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.89, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.00. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $130.96 and a 52-week high of $158.38.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $21.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.58 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.49% and a net margin of 18.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 20th will be issued a $0.9407 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 19th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 61.04%.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

