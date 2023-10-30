Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 16.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 235,809 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 47,025 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $52,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AMGN. SPC Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Amgen by 6.8% in the second quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 2,350 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Amgen in the second quarter valued at $1,347,000. Delta Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 4.7% during the second quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,827 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,182,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 6.2% during the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 749 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 7.1% during the second quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 2,992 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AMGN. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Amgen from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Amgen from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. SVB Leerink raised shares of Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $267.00 to $318.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $290.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amgen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $277.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Murdo Gordon sold 9,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.43, for a total transaction of $2,508,305.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,308 shares in the company, valued at $11,627,748.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Amgen news, EVP Murdo Gordon sold 9,558 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.43, for a total value of $2,508,305.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,627,748.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Amgen Inc purchased 1,764,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $29,999,985.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 35,368,653 shares in the company, valued at $601,267,101. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amgen Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of AMGN opened at $261.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.76, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $266.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $244.89. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $211.71 and a 1-year high of $296.67. The stock has a market cap of $139.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.59.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $5.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.44 by $0.56. Amgen had a net margin of 30.02% and a return on equity of 196.60%. The firm had revenue of $7 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.65 earnings per share. Amgen’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 18.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $2.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.45%.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Further Reading

