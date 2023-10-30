Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 41.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 202,597 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 143,169 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $62,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Slow Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In related news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 12,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.40, for a total value of $3,943,848.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,049 shares in the company, valued at $23,770,144.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 6,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.22, for a total transaction of $1,974,824.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,375,680.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 12,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.40, for a total transaction of $3,943,848.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,770,144.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,811 shares of company stock worth $6,441,376. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Price Performance

HD opened at $276.46 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $308.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $306.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.53, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.31. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $274.26 and a 1 year high of $347.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $276.48 billion, a PE ratio of 17.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.96.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.45 by $0.20. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 1,424.89%. The business had revenue of $42.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.23 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, August 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to buy up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st were issued a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 52.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HD. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $370.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $372.00 to $341.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $314.00 to $328.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $343.07.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

