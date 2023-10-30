Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $34.13 Million Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 402,492 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 206,077 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $34,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at TJX Companies

In other TJX Companies news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 64,817 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total value of $5,906,773.21. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 135,050 shares in the company, valued at $12,307,106.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 64,817 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total transaction of $5,906,773.21. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 135,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,307,106.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 4,197 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $377,730.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 115,223 shares in the company, valued at $10,370,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 114,014 shares of company stock worth $10,291,303 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Loop Capital raised their price target on TJX Companies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on TJX Companies from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Barclays increased their price objective on TJX Companies from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on TJX Companies from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.42.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

TJX Companies stock opened at $87.19 on Monday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.93 and a 12-month high of $93.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $89.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.52. The stock has a market cap of $99.75 billion, a PE ratio of 25.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.89.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.08. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.61% and a net margin of 7.77%. The firm had revenue of $12.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be given a $0.3325 dividend. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.00%.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

