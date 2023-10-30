Lumbard & Kellner LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Lumbard & Kellner LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 8.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,488 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,580 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 2.1% of Lumbard & Kellner LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Lumbard & Kellner LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $3,764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $205.19 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $216.15 and its 200 day moving average is $215.15. The company has a market capitalization of $289.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $185.13 and a fifty-two week high of $228.96.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

