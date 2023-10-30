Lumbard & Kellner LLC Has $2.92 Million Stake in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF)

Lumbard & Kellner LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Free Report) by 18.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,368 shares during the quarter. Brighthouse Financial accounts for about 1.6% of Lumbard & Kellner LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Lumbard & Kellner LLC’s holdings in Brighthouse Financial were worth $2,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC raised its position in Brighthouse Financial by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 2,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in Brighthouse Financial by 71.9% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 851 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 6,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 0.6% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 65,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,876,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BHF. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Brighthouse Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.00.

Shares of NASDAQ BHF opened at $46.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.69. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.24 and a twelve month high of $60.54.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $4.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.55 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $263.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Brighthouse Financial had a negative net margin of 65.81% and a positive return on equity of 14.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 15.18 EPS for the current year.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

