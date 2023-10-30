Lumbard & Kellner LLC Has $6.45 Million Stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)

Lumbard & Kellner LLC raised its holdings in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Free Report) by 53.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 443,041 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 154,367 shares during the quarter. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras accounts for approximately 3.6% of Lumbard & Kellner LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Lumbard & Kellner LLC’s holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras were worth $6,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 83.0% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,577 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,368 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. 11.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PBR shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in a report on Thursday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.20 price target on the stock. Bradesco Corretora raised shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, September 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $14.50 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.34.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras stock opened at $15.43 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.60. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 52-week low of $8.88 and a 52-week high of $16.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.07). Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a net margin of 26.86% and a return on equity of 40.65%. The company had revenue of $22.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.2353 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 26.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 22nd. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.93%.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Company Profile

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; and Gas and Power. It also engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

