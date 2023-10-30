Lumbard & Kellner LLC Makes New Investment in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM)

Lumbard & Kellner LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BIP Wealth LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $14,111,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $5,358,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,815,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 931.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 77,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,583,000 after purchasing an additional 69,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Trust acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $573,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF stock opened at $50.78 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $45.60 and a 52 week high of $56.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.17. The company has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.01.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (SPTM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Composite 1500 index, a market-cap-weighted index selected by the S&P Committee that covers the entire US market cap spectrum. SPTM was launched on Oct 4, 2000 and is managed by State Street.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.