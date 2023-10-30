Lumbard & Kellner LLC Sells 220 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Lumbard & Kellner LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,462 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the period. The Goldman Sachs Group accounts for approximately 2.7% of Lumbard & Kellner LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Lumbard & Kellner LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $4,786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter valued at $33,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3,433.3% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 106 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 119.0% in the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 138 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. 69.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 4,200 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.28, for a total value of $1,496,376.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 124,782 shares in the company, valued at $44,457,330.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

GS stock opened at $295.46 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $97.40 billion, a PE ratio of 14.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $319.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $328.19. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $289.36 and a 52 week high of $389.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The investment management company reported $5.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.42 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $11.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.15 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 7.77%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $8.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 22.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a $2.75 dividend. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.24%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GS shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $440.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Societe Generale downgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 10th. HSBC started coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $403.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $407.00 to $411.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised The Goldman Sachs Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $330.00 to $351.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $392.60.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

