Lumbard & Kellner LLC Sells 505 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Lumbard & Kellner LLC decreased its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 2.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 19,942 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 505 shares during the quarter. FedEx accounts for 3.0% of Lumbard & Kellner LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Lumbard & Kellner LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $5,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of FedEx by 155.6% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 184 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity
In other news, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 13,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.25, for a total transaction of $3,447,121.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $885,281. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
FedEx Stock Up 1.4 %
NYSE FDX opened at $232.03 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.95, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.33. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $151.34 and a 52 week high of $270.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $254.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $245.65.
FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.71 by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $21.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.74 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 16.14%. The business’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 18.14 earnings per share for the current year.
FedEx Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 11th were paid a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 8th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.73%.
FedEx Profile
FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of transportation, e-commerce, business services, and business solutions. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment offers transportation and delivery services.
