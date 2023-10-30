Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Shares Gap Up to $36.07

Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $36.07, but opened at $39.97. Lumentum shares last traded at $40.50, with a volume of 354,515 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts recently commented on LITE shares. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Lumentum from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Lumentum from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of Lumentum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Lumentum from $64.00 to $51.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Barclays cut Lumentum from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.57.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 4.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.23.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $370.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.16 million. Lumentum had a positive return on equity of 12.44% and a negative net margin of 7.45%. Research analysts anticipate that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LITE. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Lumentum by 58.1% during the first quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 9,961 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 3,662 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in Lumentum by 4.8% in the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 303,533 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,219,000 after acquiring an additional 14,032 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Lumentum by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 271,113 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,643,000 after acquiring an additional 3,533 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Lumentum by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 122,845 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,588,000 after purchasing an additional 17,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in Lumentum by 12.9% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 14,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments: Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

