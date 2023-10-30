MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) Short Interest Update

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,910,000 shares, an increase of 15.0% from the September 30th total of 2,530,000 shares. Approximately 5.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 439,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.6 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Geoffrey G. Ribar sold 3,861 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.05, for a total value of $312,934.05. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,787,071.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions during the second quarter worth about $26,000. BOKF NA acquired a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 42.2% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 748 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.14% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Benchmark upgraded shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 28th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Craig Hallum raised shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.80.

MACOM Technology Solutions Price Performance

MTSI stock traded down $1.80 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $70.20. The company had a trading volume of 70,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 453,216. The company has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $79.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.97. MACOM Technology Solutions has a 1-year low of $48.53 and a 1-year high of $85.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 4.05 and a quick ratio of 3.39.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $148.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.05 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 45.32%. Equities research analysts expect that MACOM Technology Solutions will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

About MACOM Technology Solutions

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Taiwan, Japan, Singapore, Thailand, South Korea, Australia, Malaysia, and internationally.

Featured Stories

