Madison Square Garden Sports (MSGS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 2nd. Analysts expect Madison Square Garden Sports to post earnings of ($1.56) per share for the quarter.

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.41). Madison Square Garden Sports had a net margin of 5.39% and a negative return on equity of 15.56%. The company had revenue of $126.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. Madison Square Garden Sports’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Madison Square Garden Sports to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:MSGS traded up $1.28 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $166.46. The company had a trading volume of 7,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,946. Madison Square Garden Sports has a twelve month low of $145.54 and a twelve month high of $215.79. The stock has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.39 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $175.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $186.00.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Madison Square Garden Sports by 738.1% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 42.9% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports during the second quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports during the third quarter worth $66,000. 73.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company in the United States. The company owns and operates a portfolio of assets that consists of the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League. Its other professional franchises include two development league teams, the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League.

