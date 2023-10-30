MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) PT Lowered to C$17.50 at Pi Financial

MAG Silver (TSE:MAG – Free Report) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) had its price objective decreased by Pi Financial from C$19.25 to C$17.50 in a report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Pi Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on MAG. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from C$22.50 to C$23.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$23.50 price target on shares of MAG Silver and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of MAG Silver from C$22.00 to C$21.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on shares of MAG Silver from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, MAG Silver presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$22.80.

MAG Silver Price Performance

Shares of MAG opened at C$14.85 on Thursday. MAG Silver has a twelve month low of C$13.39 and a twelve month high of C$22.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$14.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$15.49. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.36, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 12.90, a quick ratio of 25.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

MAG Silver (TSE:MAG – Get Free Report) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.20 by C$0.06. Equities analysts forecast that MAG Silver will post 1.1342836 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MAG Silver Company Profile

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious metal mining properties. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, copper, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. MAG Silver Corp.

