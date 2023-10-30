Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) Shares Bought by Lapides Asset Management LLC

Lapides Asset Management LLC raised its position in Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI – Free Report) by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 172,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,700 shares during the quarter. Magnite accounts for about 1.5% of Lapides Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Lapides Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Magnite worth $2,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Magnite in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Magnite by 35.9% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Magnite by 7,927.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 2,854 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Magnite during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Magnite by 48.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Magnite alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CTO David Buonasera sold 5,444 shares of Magnite stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.58, for a total transaction of $46,709.52. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 207,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,778,170.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Magnite news, CTO David Buonasera sold 5,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.58, for a total transaction of $46,709.52. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 207,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,778,170.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert F. Spillane sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.05, for a total transaction of $201,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 94,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $757,424.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,444 shares of company stock valued at $449,210 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Magnite from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Magnite from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Magnite from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 14th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Magnite in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Stephens cut their target price on Magnite from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.75.

View Our Latest Research Report on MGNI

Magnite Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MGNI traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $6.51. 120,266 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,570,319. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.53. The company has a market cap of $891.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 2.18. Magnite, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.59 and a 52 week high of $15.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $134.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.56 million. Magnite had a positive return on equity of 2.07% and a negative net margin of 38.65%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Magnite, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Magnite Company Profile

(Free Report)

Magnite, Inc operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers applications and services for sellers of digital advertising inventory or publishers that own and operate CTV channels, applications, websites, and other digital media properties, to manage and monetize their inventory; and provides applications and services for buyers, including advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms to buy digital advertising inventory.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Magnite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.