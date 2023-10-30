Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) Shares Purchased by Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. increased its stake in shares of Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Free Report) by 43.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 228,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,335 shares during the quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in Main Street Capital were worth $9,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MAIN. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Main Street Capital during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Main Street Capital during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. 20.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Main Street Capital alerts:

Main Street Capital Trading Up 1.1 %

MAIN stock opened at $38.30 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.18. Main Street Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $35.41 and a 52 week high of $43.15.

Main Street Capital Increases Dividend

Main Street Capital ( NYSE:MAIN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06. The business had revenue of $127.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.03 million. Main Street Capital had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 75.58%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Main Street Capital Co. will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 20th were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a yield of 8.47%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 19th. This is an increase from Main Street Capital’s previous dividend of $0.23. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 63.66%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MAIN. B. Riley lifted their price target on Main Street Capital from $46.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Main Street Capital in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Main Street Capital in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Main Street Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.67.

Read Our Latest Report on MAIN

Main Street Capital Company Profile

(Free Report)

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Main Street Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Main Street Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.