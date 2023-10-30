Marathon Asset Management Ltd Cuts Stock Holdings in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Marathon Asset Management Ltd lowered its holdings in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 417,425 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 46,837 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Management Ltd owned about 0.11% of V.F. worth $7,968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in V.F. by 106.9% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,131 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 17,451 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in V.F. by 1,000.0% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,320 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in V.F. by 42.9% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in V.F. in the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in V.F. by 213.5% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,737 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VFC opened at $17.11 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. V.F. Co. has a 12 month low of $15.11 and a 12 month high of $34.90. The company has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of 56.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.25.

V.F. ( NYSE:VFC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The textile maker reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.02). V.F. had a return on equity of 24.13% and a net margin of 1.02%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that V.F. Co. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 11th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 8th. V.F.’s payout ratio is 400.01%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler cut V.F. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of V.F. in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of V.F. in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of V.F. from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of V.F. from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.94.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

