Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Bought by Rathbones Group PLC

Rathbones Group PLC grew its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 476,506 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,850 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises approximately 1.7% of Rathbones Group PLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Rathbones Group PLC owned approximately 0.05% of Mastercard worth $187,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter valued at approximately $18,897,320,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at $268,923,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Avion Wealth raised its position in Mastercard by 75.8% during the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 109 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 74.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mastercard Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE:MA traded up $4.48 on Monday, reaching $368.56. The stock had a trading volume of 387,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,648,361. The company has a market cap of $347.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $308.60 and a 12-month high of $418.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $401.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $389.88.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.18. Mastercard had a return on equity of 188.83% and a net margin of 44.85%. The business had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.86%.

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

In related news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 10,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.38, for a total transaction of $4,274,290.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,166,426.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 10,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.38, for a total value of $4,274,290.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,166,426.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 2,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.00, for a total value of $868,595.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,587,525. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 418,446 shares of company stock worth $166,076,098 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. HSBC began coverage on Mastercard in a report on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $424.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Mastercard from $433.00 to $486.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Mastercard in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $449.43.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

