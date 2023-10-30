Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Purchased by Peterson Financial Group Inc.

Peterson Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 11.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,770 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Mastercard accounts for approximately 1.0% of Peterson Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Peterson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 1.9% during the second quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,376 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management now owns 869 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 1,677 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 2.0% during the second quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 0.8% in the first quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 3,409 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,209,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MA traded up $5.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $369.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 846,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,651,026. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $401.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $389.88. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $308.60 and a fifty-two week high of $418.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $348.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.10, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.09.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.53 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 188.83% and a net margin of 44.85%. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.68 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 9th will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.86%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MA shares. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $424.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Mastercard from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Barclays decreased their target price on Mastercard from $479.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Raymond James dropped their price target on Mastercard from $453.00 to $452.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $438.00 to $442.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $449.43.

In other Mastercard news, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 7,419 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.28, for a total transaction of $2,947,420.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,496,700.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 10,838 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.38, for a total transaction of $4,274,290.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,707 shares in the company, valued at $8,166,426.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 7,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.28, for a total value of $2,947,420.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,496,700.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 418,446 shares of company stock worth $166,076,098 over the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

