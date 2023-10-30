MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT) Short Interest Update

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 971,600 shares, a decrease of 18.4% from the September 30th total of 1,190,000 shares. Currently, 5.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 242,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days.

Insider Transactions at MasterCraft Boat

In related news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L purchased 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.09 per share, with a total value of $738,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,756,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,054,581.66. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Get MasterCraft Boat alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MasterCraft Boat

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MCFT. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in MasterCraft Boat by 143.8% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in MasterCraft Boat in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Group One Trading L.P. lifted its stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 55.9% in the 1st quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 1,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in MasterCraft Boat by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in MasterCraft Boat in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on MCFT. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on MasterCraft Boat from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 31st. TheStreet lowered shares of MasterCraft Boat from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on MasterCraft Boat in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley downgraded shares of MasterCraft Boat from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MasterCraft Boat

MasterCraft Boat Price Performance

MCFT traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $20.07. The stock had a trading volume of 10,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,077. The company has a market cap of $345.20 million, a P/E ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.79. MasterCraft Boat has a 1 year low of $19.25 and a 1 year high of $35.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.21 and a 200 day moving average of $26.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.91.

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $166.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.88 million. MasterCraft Boat had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 54.60%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MasterCraft Boat will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About MasterCraft Boat

(Get Free Report)

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through MasterCraft, Crest, and Aviara segments. The MasterCraft segment produces premium recreational performance sport boats primarily used for water skiing, wakeboarding, wake surfing, and general recreational boating.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MasterCraft Boat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasterCraft Boat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.