Matthew 25 Management Corp Grows Position in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Matthew 25 Management Corp grew its stake in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) by 23.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,500 shares during the quarter. Five Below comprises approximately 4.0% of Matthew 25 Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Matthew 25 Management Corp owned about 0.10% of Five Below worth $10,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC increased its position in shares of Five Below by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC now owns 24,318 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,779,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Five Below during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $147,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Five Below by 768.6% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 53,737 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,562,000 after purchasing an additional 61,774 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Five Below in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $545,000. Finally, Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. raised its position in Five Below by 83.6% in the second quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 1,143,857 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $219,947,000 after purchasing an additional 520,724 shares during the period.

In related news, CEO Joel D. Anderson bought 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $161.50 per share, with a total value of $500,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 99,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,094,444. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FIVE stock traded up $2.22 on Monday, hitting $171.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 194,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 767,360. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $166.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $184.95. Five Below, Inc. has a 1 year low of $140.73 and a 1 year high of $220.19. The stock has a market cap of $9.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.22.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $759.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $760.02 million. Five Below had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 20.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Five Below, Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FIVE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Five Below from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Five Below from $220.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Five Below in a research report on Friday, September 1st. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Five Below from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of Five Below from $225.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.57.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

