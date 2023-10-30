Maven Securities LTD Buys Shares of 431,396 Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN)

Maven Securities LTD bought a new stake in Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 431,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,846,000. Clearwater Analytics makes up approximately 0.1% of Maven Securities LTD’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CWAN. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Clearwater Analytics by 67.5% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics in the third quarter valued at $32,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 1,129.0% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,987 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 35.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics in the third quarter valued at $49,000. 50.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CWAN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Clearwater Analytics from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Loop Capital upgraded Clearwater Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, September 25th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Clearwater Analytics from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Clearwater Analytics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Clearwater Analytics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.65.

Insider Buying and Selling at Clearwater Analytics

In other news, CFO James S. Cox sold 49,500 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.93, for a total transaction of $887,535.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,387,279.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO James S. Cox sold 49,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.93, for a total transaction of $887,535.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,387,279.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sandeep Sahai sold 1,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $29,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,471 shares in the company, valued at $3,032,478. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 228,309 shares of company stock valued at $4,287,125 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Clearwater Analytics Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CWAN traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $18.13. The company had a trading volume of 24,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 642,531. Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.02 and a 12 month high of $20.74. The company has a current ratio of 6.29, a quick ratio of 6.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.15.

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). The business had revenue of $89.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.59 million. Clearwater Analytics had a positive return on equity of 0.24% and a negative net margin of 6.35%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Clearwater Analytics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities in the United States and internationally.

Further Reading

