Maven Securities LTD Has $2.07 Million Stake in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

Maven Securities LTD increased its position in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Free Report) by 596.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,822 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,822 shares during the period. Maven Securities LTD’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $2,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GMED. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Globus Medical by 91.2% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,507 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 3,104 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Globus Medical by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,578 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after buying an additional 3,913 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Globus Medical by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 28,964 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,137,000 after buying an additional 2,758 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Globus Medical by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,347,858 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $542,124,000 after buying an additional 48,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Globus Medical by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 42,930 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,255,000 after buying an additional 3,211 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Globus Medical Stock Down 1.8 %

NYSE GMED traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $44.83. The company had a trading volume of 130,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,445,159. The stock has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.67. Globus Medical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.75 and a fifty-two week high of $80.04.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Globus Medical ( NYSE:GMED Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical device company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $291.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.54 million. Globus Medical had a net margin of 18.63% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Roth Mkm started coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a research report on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Globus Medical in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Globus Medical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Globus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, September 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.22.

About Globus Medical

(Free Report)

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative and congenital conditions, deformity, tumors, and trauma injuries; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

