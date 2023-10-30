Maven Securities LTD Has $4.38 Million Holdings in SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT)

Maven Securities LTD raised its position in SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT – Free Report) by 98.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 68,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,061 shares during the quarter. Maven Securities LTD’s holdings in SPDR S&P Retail ETF were worth $4,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Retail ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Retail ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 42.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 82.8% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XRT traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $57.90. 1,447,529 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,880,597. The stock has a market cap of $387.93 million, a P/E ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 1.31. SPDR S&P Retail ETF has a 12-month low of $56.20 and a 12-month high of $75.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.25.

About SPDR S&P Retail ETF

SPDR S&P Retail ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Retail Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the retail sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index. The Fund invests in industries, such as apparel retail, automotive retail, food retail, department stores, Internet retail, general merchandise stores, drug retail, and hypermarkets and super centers.

