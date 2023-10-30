Maven Securities LTD Invests $2.27 Million in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV)

Maven Securities LTD bought a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,272,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 327.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hilton Grand Vacations in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 642.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hilton Grand Vacations in the first quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 47.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. 97.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HGV has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $55.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.33.

HGV traded up $0.18 on Monday, reaching $35.92. The company had a trading volume of 37,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 789,099. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.25 and a 200-day moving average of $43.43. The company has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.96, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. has a one year low of $35.35 and a one year high of $51.81.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $990.87 million. Hilton Grand Vacations had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 21.20%. Hilton Grand Vacations’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, manages, and operates the resorts, plans and ancillary reservation services under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. It operates through Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. Real Estate Sales and Financing segment market and sells the VOIs, and source VOIs through fee-for-service agreements with third-party developers; and provides consumer financing and services loans.

