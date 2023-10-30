Maven Securities LTD Makes New $5.28 Million Investment in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

Maven Securities LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,284,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Kenvue during the 2nd quarter worth about $109,796,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Kenvue during the 2nd quarter worth about $73,826,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Kenvue during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,744,000. Norris Perne & French LLP MI purchased a new stake in shares of Kenvue during the 2nd quarter worth about $12,145,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Kenvue during the 2nd quarter worth about $9,534,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kenvue stock traded up $0.28 on Monday, reaching $18.49. 4,329,594 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,369,432. Kenvue Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.08 and a 1-year high of $27.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.98.

Kenvue ( NYSE:KVUE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%.

KVUE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Edward Jones started coverage on shares of Kenvue in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Kenvue in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Kenvue from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, September 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Kenvue in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Kenvue from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.55.

In other Kenvue news, Director Richard E. Allison, Jr. purchased 5,598 shares of Kenvue stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.96 per share, with a total value of $128,530.08. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 25,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $587,730.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, and other products under the Tylenol, Nicorette, and Zyrtec brands.

