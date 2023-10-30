Maven Securities LTD Makes New Investment in AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS)

Maven Securities LTD purchased a new position in shares of AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 599,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,818,000. Maven Securities LTD owned 0.29% of AST SpaceMobile as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASTS. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 357.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,794 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in AST SpaceMobile in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in AST SpaceMobile by 1,831.1% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 5,585 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in AST SpaceMobile by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in AST SpaceMobile in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. 54.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ASTS remained flat at $3.05 during trading on Monday. 207,268 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,929,790. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.22 and a quick ratio of 7.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.44. AST SpaceMobile, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.73 and a twelve month high of $10.21.

AST SpaceMobile ( NASDAQ:ASTS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.05). Analysts expect that AST SpaceMobile, Inc. will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AST SpaceMobile, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates space-based cellular broadband network for mobile phones in the United States. Its SpaceMobile service provides mobile broadband services to end-users who are out of terrestrial cellular coverage. AST SpaceMobile, Inc was founded in 2017 and is based in Midland, Texas.

