Maven Securities LTD Makes New Investment in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI)

Maven Securities LTD bought a new stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 360,304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $9,797,000. iShares China Large-Cap ETF accounts for about 0.1% of Maven Securities LTD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Maven Securities LTD owned 0.19% of iShares China Large-Cap ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 224.0% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,392,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $218,292,000 after acquiring an additional 5,110,583 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 56.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,728,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $139,641,000 after buying an additional 1,704,281 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,607,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $135,986,000 after purchasing an additional 800,000 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 50.7% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,448,981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $123,228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GMT Capital Corp raised its holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 4,202,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $124,106,000 after purchasing an additional 953,900 shares during the last quarter.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

iShares China Large-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $25.78. 8,294,728 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,507,350. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.87 and a fifty-two week high of $33.38. The stock has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.52.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF Profile

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

