Maven Securities LTD Purchases Shares of 94,700 Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE)

Maven Securities LTD purchased a new stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 94,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,184,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 46.1% during the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the first quarter worth approximately $62,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 40.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 3,687.0% during the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 2,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 19.8% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. 70.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment stock traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $29.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 446,807. Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. has a twelve month low of $28.09 and a twelve month high of $40.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.10 and a 200-day moving average of $34.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.79, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Madison Square Garden Entertainment ( NYSE:MSGE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $147.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.52 million. Madison Square Garden Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on MSGE. Bank of America started coverage on Madison Square Garden Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Madison Square Garden Entertainment in a report on Friday, August 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Guggenheim upped their target price on Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Madison Square Garden Entertainment news, major shareholder Entertainment Co. Sphere sold 8,221,188 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.20, for a total value of $256,501,065.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 18.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Company Profile

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in live entertainment business. The company produces, presents, and hosts live entertainment events, including concerts, sports events, and other live events, such as family shows, performing arts events, and special events. Its operations include a collection of venues, the entertainment and sports bookings business, and the Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes production.

