Maven Securities LTD Takes $3.47 Million Position in agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL)

Maven Securities LTD bought a new stake in agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,468,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of agilon health by 58.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in agilon health by 41.2% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in agilon health by 93.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in agilon health in the first quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Ossiam increased its position in agilon health by 43.1% in the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 2,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 853 shares during the last quarter.

Get agilon health alerts:

Insider Activity at agilon health

In other agilon health news, CAO Timothy Gertsch sold 26,250 shares of agilon health stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.61, for a total transaction of $488,512.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $318,621.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Benjamin Shaker sold 18,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.10, for a total value of $339,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 79,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,439,728.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Timothy Gertsch sold 26,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.61, for a total value of $488,512.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,621.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 63,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,166,325. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

agilon health Stock Down 2.1 %

NYSE:AGL traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $17.68. 122,053 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,719,953. agilon health, inc. has a 52 week low of $15.00 and a 52 week high of $29.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

agilon health (NYSE:AGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. agilon health had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a negative return on equity of 8.57%. On average, equities analysts predict that agilon health, inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AGL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark assumed coverage on agilon health in a research report on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen reduced their price target on agilon health from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on agilon health from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on agilon health from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.20.

View Our Latest Analysis on agilon health

agilon health Company Profile

(Free Report)

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. As of December 31, 2022, it served approximately 269,500 medicare advantage members and 89,000 Medicare fee-for-service beneficiaries. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for agilon health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for agilon health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.