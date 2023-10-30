Maven Securities LTD Takes Position in Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM)

Maven Securities LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,515,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 582.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 33.6% in the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 141.1% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. 76.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Axsome Therapeutics news, Director Mark Coleman sold 11,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.19, for a total value of $828,293.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,887,043.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 24.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AXSM shares. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Axsome Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Axsome Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $59.00 to $81.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $108.00 price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Axsome Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.40.

Axsome Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of AXSM traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $61.75. 38,418 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 838,868. Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $42.27 and a one year high of $91.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 4.52 and a quick ratio of 4.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $72.31 and a 200 day moving average of $73.80.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.24) by $0.24. Axsome Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 101.07% and a negative return on equity of 92.39%. The business had revenue of $46.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.19 million. As a group, analysts expect that Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Axsome Therapeutics Company Profile

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company's commercial product portfolio includes Auvelity (dextromethorphan-bupropion), a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist with multimodal activity indicated for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and Sunosi (solriamfetol), a medication indicated to the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy or obstructive sleep apnea.

