Maven Securities LTD Takes Position in Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM)

Maven Securities LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,515,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 582.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 33.6% in the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 141.1% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. 76.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
In other Axsome Therapeutics news, Director Mark Coleman sold 11,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.19, for a total value of $828,293.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,887,043.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 24.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Shares of AXSM traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $61.75. 38,418 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 838,868. Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $42.27 and a one year high of $91.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 4.52 and a quick ratio of 4.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $72.31 and a 200 day moving average of $73.80.
Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.24) by $0.24. Axsome Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 101.07% and a negative return on equity of 92.39%. The business had revenue of $46.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.19 million. As a group, analysts expect that Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company's commercial product portfolio includes Auvelity (dextromethorphan-bupropion), a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist with multimodal activity indicated for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and Sunosi (solriamfetol), a medication indicated to the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy or obstructive sleep apnea.
