Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) & Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Critical Contrast

Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN – Get Free Report) and Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, valuation and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Maxeon Solar Technologies has a beta of 1.62, suggesting that its share price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Broadcom has a beta of 1.13, suggesting that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Maxeon Solar Technologies alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Maxeon Solar Technologies and Broadcom, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Maxeon Solar Technologies 0 5 3 0 2.38 Broadcom 0 5 14 0 2.74

Earnings and Valuation

Maxeon Solar Technologies currently has a consensus target price of $16.43, indicating a potential upside of 162.02%. Broadcom has a consensus target price of $848.52, indicating a potential upside of 1.21%. Given Maxeon Solar Technologies’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Maxeon Solar Technologies is more favorable than Broadcom.

This table compares Maxeon Solar Technologies and Broadcom’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Maxeon Solar Technologies $1.06 billion 0.31 -$267.42 million ($2.50) -2.51 Broadcom $33.20 billion 10.42 $11.50 billion $32.52 25.78

Broadcom has higher revenue and earnings than Maxeon Solar Technologies. Maxeon Solar Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Broadcom, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Maxeon Solar Technologies and Broadcom’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Maxeon Solar Technologies -8.03% -77.32% -7.76% Broadcom 39.25% 74.31% 23.13%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

78.8% of Broadcom shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of Maxeon Solar Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.2% of Broadcom shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Broadcom beats Maxeon Solar Technologies on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Maxeon Solar Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells solar panels and related solar system components worldwide. The company provides interdigitated back contact and shingled solar cells and panels under the SunPower brand. It offers its products to dealers, project developers, system integrators, distributors, resellers, and residential and small-scale commercial customers. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Singapore.

About Broadcom

(Get Free Report)

Broadcom Inc. designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. It provides set-top box system-on-chips (SoCs); cable, digital subscriber line, and passive optical networking central office/consumer premise equipment SoCs; wireless local area network access point SoCs; Ethernet switching and routing custom silicon solutions; embedded processors and controllers; serializer/deserializer application specific integrated circuits; optical and copper, and physical layer devices; and fiber optic components and RF semiconductor devices. The company also offers RF front end modules and filter; Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and global positioning system/global navigation satellite system SoCs; custom touch controllers; custom touch controllers; inductive charging; attached small computer system interface, and redundant array of independent disks controllers and adapters; peripheral component interconnect express; fiber channel host bus adapters; read channel based SoCs; custom flash controllers; preamplifiers; optocouplers, industrial fiber optics, and motion control encoders and subsystems; light emitting diode, ethernet PHYs, switch ICs, and camera microcontrollers. Its products are used in various applications, including enterprise and data center networking, home connectivity, set-top boxes, broadband access, telecommunication equipment, smartphones and base stations, data center servers and storage systems, factory automation, power generation and alternative energy systems, and electronic displays. Broadcom Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Maxeon Solar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxeon Solar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.