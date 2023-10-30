MBIA (NYSE:MBI) versus Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC) Head to Head Comparison

MBIA (NYSE:MBI – Get Free Report) and Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Risk & Volatility

MBIA has a beta of 1.24, suggesting that its stock price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Investors Title has a beta of 0.78, suggesting that its stock price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares MBIA and Investors Title’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MBIA $103.00 million 3.25 -$203.00 million ($5.04) -1.28 Investors Title $283.39 million 0.88 $23.90 million $12.76 10.31

Profitability

Investors Title has higher revenue and earnings than MBIA. MBIA is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Investors Title, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares MBIA and Investors Title’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MBIA -243.27% N/A -0.80% Investors Title 9.56% 9.99% 7.30%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

58.5% of MBIA shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.1% of Investors Title shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.6% of MBIA shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 26.1% of Investors Title shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for MBIA and Investors Title, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MBIA 0 0 3 0 3.00 Investors Title 0 0 0 0 N/A

MBIA currently has a consensus price target of $13.00, indicating a potential upside of 101.86%. Given MBIA’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe MBIA is more favorable than Investors Title.

Summary

Investors Title beats MBIA on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MBIA

MBIA Inc. provides financial guarantee insurance services to public finance markets. It operates through United States (U.S.) Public Finance Insurance, Corporate, and International and Structured Finance Insurance segments. The company issues financial guarantees for municipal bonds, including tax-exempt and taxable indebtedness of the U.S. political subdivisions and territories, as well as utilities, airports, health care institutions, higher educational facilities, housing authorities, and other similar agencies and obligations issued by private entities. It also insures the non-U.S. public finance and global structured finance, including asset-backed obligations; and sovereign-related and sub-sovereign bonds, utilities, and privately issued bonds used for the financing of projects that include toll roads, bridges, airports, public transportation facilities, and other types of infrastructure projects, as well as offers third-party reinsurance services. MBIA Inc. was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Purchase, New York.

About Investors Title

Investors Title Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the issuance of residential and commercial title insurance for residential, institutional, commercial, and industrial properties. The company underwrites land title insurance for owners and mortgagees as a primary insurer; and assumes the reinsurance of title insurance risks from other title insurance companies. It also provides services in connection with tax-deferred exchanges of like-kind property; acts as a qualified intermediary in tax-deferred exchanges of property; coordinates the exchange aspects of the real estate transaction, such as drafting standard exchange documents, holding the exchange funds between the sale of the old property and the purchase of the new property, and accepting the formal identification of the replacement property. In addition, it serves as an exchange accommodation titleholder for accomplishing reverse exchanges when the taxpayers decide to acquire replacement property before selling the relinquished property. Further, the company offers investment management and trust services to individuals, companies, banks, and trusts; and consulting and management services to clients to start and operate a title insurance agency. It issues title insurance policies directly and through a network of agents in 23 states and the District of Columbia, primarily in the eastern half of the United States. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Chapel Hill, North Carolina.

