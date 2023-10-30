McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 167,700 shares, a decrease of 19.0% from the September 30th total of 207,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 86,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Insider Transactions at McGrath RentCorp

In other McGrath RentCorp news, Director Elizabeth A. Fetter sold 430 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.59, for a total transaction of $44,113.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $489,354.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Philip B. Hawkins sold 2,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.72, for a total value of $257,363.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elizabeth A. Fetter sold 430 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.59, for a total transaction of $44,113.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,770 shares in the company, valued at $489,354.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On McGrath RentCorp

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGRC. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in McGrath RentCorp during the first quarter worth about $4,262,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in McGrath RentCorp during the first quarter worth about $168,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in McGrath RentCorp by 59.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 4,793 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in McGrath RentCorp by 9.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in McGrath RentCorp during the first quarter worth about $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on MGRC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of McGrath RentCorp in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of McGrath RentCorp from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 6th.

McGrath RentCorp Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ MGRC traded down $1.70 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $100.09. The company had a trading volume of 6,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,393. McGrath RentCorp has a twelve month low of $85.63 and a twelve month high of $111.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.77.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.40. McGrath RentCorp had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 15.02%. The firm had revenue of $243.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that McGrath RentCorp will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

McGrath RentCorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 17th will be paid a $0.465 dividend. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 16th. McGrath RentCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.00%.

About McGrath RentCorp

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, electronic test equipment, and liquid and solid containment tanks and boxes. The company operates through Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, and Enviroplex segments.

