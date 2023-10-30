MDB Capital Holdings, LLC’s Quiet Period To End Tomorrow (NASDAQ:MDBH)

MDB Capital’s (NASDAQ:MDBH – Get Free Report) quiet period is set to end on Tuesday, October 31st. MDB Capital had issued 1,666,666 shares in its initial public offering on September 21st. The total size of the offering was $19,999,992 based on an initial share price of $12.00. During MDB Capital’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

MDB Capital Trading Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ MDBH opened at $10.81 on Monday. MDB Capital has a one year low of $10.15 and a one year high of $21.67.

Get MDB Capital alerts:

About MDB Capital

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

MDB Capital Holdings, LLC, through its subsidiaries, primarily operates as a broker-dealer. The company operates through two segments, Broker Dealer & Intellectual Property Service, and Technology Development. The Broker Dealer & Intellectual Property Service segment operates as a full-service broker dealer that focuses on conducting private and public securities offerings, as well as providing research services for investment banking due diligence.

Receive News & Ratings for MDB Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MDB Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.