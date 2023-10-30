MDB Capital Holdings, LLC’s Quiet Period To End Tomorrow (NASDAQ:MDBH)

MDB Capital’s (NASDAQ:MDBH – Get Free Report) quiet period is set to end on Tuesday, October 31st. MDB Capital had issued 1,666,666 shares in its initial public offering on September 21st. The total size of the offering was $19,999,992 based on an initial share price of $12.00. During MDB Capital’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.
MDB Capital Trading Down 1.6 %
NASDAQ MDBH opened at $10.81 on Monday. MDB Capital has a one year low of $10.15 and a one year high of $21.67.
About MDB Capital
