Medifast (NYSE:MED) Sets New 1-Year Low at $69.01

Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $69.01 and last traded at $69.01, with a volume of 16741 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $69.58.

MED has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stephens started coverage on shares of Medifast in a report on Friday, October 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Medifast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 7th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Medifast from $93.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th.

The stock has a market cap of $749.34 million, a P/E ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.09.

Medifast (NYSE:MED – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The specialty retailer reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $1.33. Medifast had a net margin of 9.68% and a return on equity of 89.20%. The firm had revenue of $296.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.87 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Medifast, Inc. will post 8.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 18th. Medifast’s dividend payout ratio is 54.46%.

In related news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown acquired 689 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $100.03 per share, with a total value of $68,920.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,832,849.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Medifast news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown bought 689 shares of Medifast stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $100.03 per share, for a total transaction of $68,920.67. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 38,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,832,849.51. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey J. Brown sold 15,154 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.60, for a total transaction of $1,403,260.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,144,893.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MED. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Medifast by 416.1% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 289 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Medifast by 30,800.0% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 309 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Medifast by 73.0% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 429 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Medifast by 223.8% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 531 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in Medifast in the second quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, cereal crunch, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, pudding, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the OPTAVIA, Optimal Health by Take Shape for Life, and Flavors of Home brands.

