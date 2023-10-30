MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 499,000 shares, a growth of 18.8% from the September 30th total of 419,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 12.4 days. Currently, 8.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on MEI Pharma from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on MEI Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.67.

In related news, major shareholder Anson Funds Management Lp bought 48,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.85 per share, for a total transaction of $329,211.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 864,188 shares in the company, valued at $5,919,687.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 6.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of MEI Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of MEI Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of MEI Pharma by 115.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 132,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 70,959 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of MEI Pharma by 483.3% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 62,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 52,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of MEI Pharma by 61.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 184,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 70,083 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.92% of the company’s stock.

MEIP stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $6.85. The company had a trading volume of 3,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,758. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.28. MEI Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $4.00 and a fifty-two week high of $8.60.

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The company reported ($1.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.25) by $1.74. The company had revenue of $1.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.75 million. MEI Pharma had a negative return on equity of 92.47% and a negative net margin of 65.22%. Analysts anticipate that MEI Pharma will post -4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MEI Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops Zandelisib, an oral phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase delta inhibitor for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma; and Voruciclib, an oral cyclin-dependent kinase 9 inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and B-cell malignancies.

