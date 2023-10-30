Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Sold by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. cut its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 482,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,792 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up 0.7% of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $55,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.1% during the second quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter worth $203,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.9% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,537,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,007,000 after acquiring an additional 47,005 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 32.5% in the first quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 80,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,550,000 after acquiring an additional 19,697 shares in the last quarter. 74.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MRK shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. HSBC started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $123.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $117.00 to $122.00 in a report on Friday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.65.

In related news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 4,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.01, for a total transaction of $463,292.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,500,144.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $103.23. 1,614,549 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,486,816. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.60. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.36 and a twelve month high of $119.65. The firm has a market cap of $261.95 billion, a PE ratio of 56.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.30 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 7.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.85 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

