Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Sold by Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC

Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC trimmed its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 14.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,606 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,420 shares during the period. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.1% in the second quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.5% in the second quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,237,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter worth about $203,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.9% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,537,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,007,000 after acquiring an additional 47,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 32.5% in the first quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 80,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,550,000 after acquiring an additional 19,697 shares during the last quarter. 74.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Merck & Co., Inc. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MRK opened at $102.41 on Monday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $96.36 and a one year high of $119.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $106.02 and a 200-day moving average of $109.60. The company has a market capitalization of $259.87 billion, a PE ratio of 57.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Insider Activity

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.19. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 7.77%. The company had revenue of $16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.85 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 4,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.01, for a total transaction of $463,292.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,500,144.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut Merck & Co., Inc. from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $132.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.65.

View Our Latest Report on MRK

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

(Free Report)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.