Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Sold by Pictet North America Advisors SA

Pictet North America Advisors SA trimmed its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,068 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 673 shares during the period. Pictet North America Advisors SA’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $5,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the second quarter valued at approximately $474,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 63.8% in the 2nd quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,345 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,395,000 after acquiring an additional 3,251 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,498 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $9,039,000 after acquiring an additional 2,251 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the second quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 2.6% during the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 55,149 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $15,827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares during the last quarter. 62.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on META. Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $285.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Meta Platforms from $310.00 to $400.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. China Renaissance upgraded Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $380.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, forty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $335.78.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.67, for a total value of $229,357.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,805,837.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.67, for a total value of $229,357.74. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,805,837.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total transaction of $3,258,780.17. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 91,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,052,209.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,867 shares of company stock worth $12,458,522. 14.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of META opened at $298.91 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $303.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $282.70. The stock has a market cap of $769.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.19, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $88.09 and a one year high of $330.54.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.77. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 26.40%. The firm had revenue of $34.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

