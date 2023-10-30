Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Mexco Energy Price Performance
NYSE:MXC opened at $13.03 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.88. The company has a market cap of $27.75 million, a P/E ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 1.16. Mexco Energy has a one year low of $10.30 and a one year high of $16.40.
Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.75 million for the quarter. Mexco Energy had a return on equity of 23.66% and a net margin of 43.26%.
About Mexco Energy
Mexco Energy Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It owns partial interests in approximately 6,400 gross producing wells located in the states of Texas, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Alabama, Mississippi, Arkansas, Wyoming, Kansas, Colorado, Montana, Virginia, North Dakota, and Ohio.
