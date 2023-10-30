Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Upgraded to Buy by HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. HSBC currently has $413.00 price target on the software giant’s stock, up from their previous price target of $347.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $390.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $398.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Redburn Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $450.00 to $440.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $420.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Microsoft presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $384.34.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $329.81 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $326.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $324.68. Microsoft has a 1-year low of $213.43 and a 1-year high of $366.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.91.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The software giant reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.34. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.31% and a return on equity of 38.79%. The firm had revenue of $56.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.35 EPS. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft will post 11.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.33%.

In other Microsoft news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 38,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.43, for a total value of $12,557,192.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 800,668 shares in the company, valued at $262,963,391.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Microsoft news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 38,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.43, for a total value of $12,557,192.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 800,668 shares in the company, valued at $262,963,391.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.20, for a total value of $16,860,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 588,084 shares in the company, valued at $198,301,924.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 115,049 shares of company stock worth $38,195,619 over the last ninety days. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Good Life Advisors LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 54,021 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $18,396,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp increased its stake in Microsoft by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp now owns 10,761 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,665,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Planning Center Inc. increased its stake in Microsoft by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Planning Center Inc. now owns 4,849 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,651,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in Microsoft by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 1,518,749 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $437,855,000 after purchasing an additional 94,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sweet Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC now owns 13,301 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,529,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

