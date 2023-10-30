Minera Alamos Inc. (OTCMKTS:MAIFF) Short Interest Update

Minera Alamos Inc. (OTCMKTS:MAIFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 800,700 shares, a growth of 19.5% from the September 30th total of 670,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 450,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Separately, National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Minera Alamos from C$0.80 to C$0.75 in a research report on Friday, July 21st.

MAIFF traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.21. 478,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 279,700. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.22 and a 200 day moving average of $0.24. Minera Alamos has a 12-month low of $0.19 and a 12-month high of $0.37.

Minera Alamos Inc, a junior mining and exploration company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Mexico. The company explores for gold, silver, molybdenum, and copper deposits. Its property portfolio includes the 100% owned Santana project consisting of 9 mining claims with an area of approximately 3,100 hectares located in the east-southeast of Hermosillo, Sonora; 100% owned Cerro de Oro project covering an area of 6,500 hectares situated in Zacatecas, Mexico; and 100% owned La Fortuna project covering an area of 6,100 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico.

