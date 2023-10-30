Mitsubishi Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:MIELF) Short Interest Update

Mitsubishi Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:MIELF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,366,700 shares, a growth of 18.7% from the September 30th total of 2,835,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 467.6 days.

Mitsubishi Electric Stock Down 0.4 %

OTCMKTS MIELF traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $11.39. The stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,948. The company has a market capitalization of $24.46 billion, a PE ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.07. Mitsubishi Electric has a twelve month low of $8.68 and a twelve month high of $15.06.

Mitsubishi Electric (OTCMKTS:MIELF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.89 billion during the quarter.

About Mitsubishi Electric

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells electrical and electronic equipment worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Infrastructure, Industry Mobility, Life, Business Platform, and Other Businesses. It offers turbine generators, nuclear power plant and power electronics equipment, motors, transformers, circuit breakers, gas insulated switchgears, switch controls, surveillance-system control and security systems, transmission and distribution ICT systems, large display devices, locomotive and rolling stock electrical equipment, wireless and wired communications systems, network camera systems, elevators, escalators, building security and management systems, and others.

