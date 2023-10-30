Mizuho Cuts Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) Price Target to $35.00

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Mizuho from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Alkermes from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Alkermes from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alkermes from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Alkermes in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a neutral rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a neutral rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Alkermes in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alkermes has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $32.00.

Shares of Alkermes stock opened at $23.90 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 19.27 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.45. Alkermes has a one year low of $22.01 and a one year high of $33.71.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Alkermes by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Alkermes by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 131,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,718,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Alkermes by 105.4% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Alkermes by 121.2% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Alkermes by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 195,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,111,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in the fields of neuroscience and oncology in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. It has a portfolio of proprietary commercial products focused on alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder and a pipeline of product candidates in development for neurological disorders and cancer.

