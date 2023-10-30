Mountain High Acquisitions (OTCMKTS:MYHI) and Jupiter Wellness (NASDAQ:JUPW) Head-To-Head Comparison

Mountain High Acquisitions (OTCMKTS:MYHI – Get Free Report) and Jupiter Wellness (NASDAQ:JUPW – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

15.6% of Jupiter Wellness shares are owned by institutional investors. 58.6% of Mountain High Acquisitions shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 32.9% of Jupiter Wellness shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Mountain High Acquisitions alerts:

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Mountain High Acquisitions and Jupiter Wellness’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mountain High Acquisitions N/A N/A N/A $0.00 -1.11 Jupiter Wellness $5.96 million 7.00 -$15.22 million ($0.55) -2.76

Analyst Ratings

Mountain High Acquisitions has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Jupiter Wellness. Jupiter Wellness is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mountain High Acquisitions, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Mountain High Acquisitions and Jupiter Wellness, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mountain High Acquisitions 0 0 0 0 N/A Jupiter Wellness 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Mountain High Acquisitions and Jupiter Wellness’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mountain High Acquisitions N/A N/A N/A Jupiter Wellness -210.13% -211.48% -117.20%

Summary

Mountain High Acquisitions beats Jupiter Wellness on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mountain High Acquisitions

(Get Free Report)

Mountain High Acquisitions Corp focuses on the acquisition and development of businesses and other assets within the hemp industry. The company is based in Scottsdale, Arizona.

About Jupiter Wellness

(Get Free Report)

Jupiter Wellness, Inc., a wellness company, engages in the research and development of over-the-counter products and intellectual property. Its products pipeline includes Photocil to address psoriasis and vitiligo; JW-700 to treat hair loss; JW-500 for women's sexual wellness; NoStingz, a jellyfish sting prevention sunscreen; and JW-110 for the treatment of atopic dermatitis/eczema. The company primarily sell its products through third-party physical retail stores and partners. The company was formerly known as CBD Brands, Inc. Jupiter Wellness, Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Jupiter, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Mountain High Acquisitions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mountain High Acquisitions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.