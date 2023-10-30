Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. Has $20.54 Million Stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. cut its position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 37.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 431,996 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 262,900 shares during the quarter. Delta Air Lines accounts for 5.1% of Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $20,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the first quarter worth $33,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 85.8% in the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3,355.6% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 933 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the period. 71.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on Delta Air Lines from $51.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $44.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.40.

Delta Air Lines Price Performance

NYSE DAL traded up $0.42 on Monday, hitting $31.07. 2,648,136 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,197,820. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.60 and a 1-year high of $49.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The company has a market cap of $19.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.32.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The transportation company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.08. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 54.95%. The company had revenue of $15.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

Delta Air Lines Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 11th. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio is 7.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Delta Air Lines

In other news, Director David S. Taylor bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.09 per share, for a total transaction of $330,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $578,082.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Delta Air Lines news, EVP Steven M. Sear sold 12,129 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total transaction of $552,112.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 85,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,901,428.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David S. Taylor purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.09 per share, for a total transaction of $330,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 17,470 shares in the company, valued at $578,082.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 49,549 shares of company stock worth $2,104,753. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

Further Reading

