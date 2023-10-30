National Grid plc (LON:NG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of National Grid plc (LON:NG – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,155 ($14.15).

Separately, Barclays started coverage on shares of National Grid in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a GBX 1,300 ($15.93) target price on the stock.

National Grid stock opened at GBX 981.20 ($12.02) on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 979.57 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,035.48. National Grid has a 1 year low of GBX 902 ($11.05) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,229.20 ($15.06). The stock has a market capitalization of £36.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,325.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.19, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.00.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. The company operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, New York, National Grid Ventures, and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

